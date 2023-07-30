A 63-year-old woman was sentenced to a term of deferred adjudication probation earlier this week after she threatened to kill her family with a steak knife during an incident in Killeen a year ago.
Janice Estell Knight, of Austin was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Nov. 30, 2022, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She pleaded guilty on June 5.
On Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Knight to five years of deferred adjudication probation, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, on Friday.
On July 3, 2022, Killeen police received a 911 call from a 10-year-old child who told dispatchers that his grandmother was trying to kill the family, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police arrived at the home and met with the mother of the child, who told officers that the suspect, identified as Knight, had lashed out at one of the mother’s visitors.
The woman told police that when she stepped in to defend her visitor, Knight went into the kitchen and grabbed a steak knife.
Knight then turned and threatened to kill her and her whole family, according to the affidavit.
The woman stated Knight held the knife out as if she was going to stab her, but the woman was able to take the knife from her.
Police said that Knight then retrieved another steak knife from the kitchen and ran into her room.
When officers asked Knight if she had a steak knife in her room, Knight stated there was not and officers were free to look.
Officers found a steak knife on the bedside table. When asked about the knife, Knight said she slept with it there.
MAN GETS PROBATION For DEATH THREAT
In an unrelated case that was decided on Wednesday, Romello Jamaal Daniels, 28, was sentenced to a term of 10 years of deferred adjudication probation after beating and threatening to kill a woman last year.
As conditions of probation, Daniels will have to serve 90 days of work release at the Bell County Jail and complete a Battering Intervention and Prevention Program (BIPP), according to court records.
He pleaded guilty on May 17, to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Daniels was arrested by Heights police on July 17, 2022, but the incident had occurred three months prior.
According to an arrest affidavit, Daniels threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend in front of another person on March 29, 2022, at a location in Heights. A witness told police that Daniels “struck (the woman), threw her around like a rag doll and held a gun to her head and a machete to her throat.”
Daniels told police that he intended to kill the woman and himself, according to the affidavit.
(3) comments
And then we wonder why there is so much crime happening in Killeen. These judges are simply pathetic.
Threaten to kill somebody and all you get is probation. Plus you'll probably get your weapons back. But wait, there's more! If you don't kill anybody for five years your record will be erased!
Hurry will supplies last. Call the Hugging Judge for your's today!
Mental illness is increasing.
...
If someone you know or love is struggling, encourage her/him to seek help.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.