Janice Estell Knight

A 63-year-old woman was sentenced to a term of deferred adjudication probation earlier this week after she threatened to kill her family with a steak knife during an incident in Killeen a year ago.

Janice Estell Knight, of Austin was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Nov. 30, 2022, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She pleaded guilty on June 5.

(3) comments

DonKique

And then we wonder why there is so much crime happening in Killeen. These judges are simply pathetic.

Hacksaw

Threaten to kill somebody and all you get is probation. Plus you'll probably get your weapons back. But wait, there's more! If you don't kill anybody for five years your record will be erased!

Hurry will supplies last. Call the Hugging Judge for your's today!

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Mental illness is increasing.

...

If someone you know or love is struggling, encourage her/him to seek help.

