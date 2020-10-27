The Gatesville Police Department is investigating a death that took place Monday morning leaving an elderly man deceased from an gunshot wound, and the man’s grandson charged with murder.
Police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Bridge Street in reference to a deceased person. Officers arriving on scene found a man lying in the front doorway to the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
The man was identified as Leonard Carroll Barnes, 76, of Gatesville. Barnes, who was the owner of the residence, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Jim Caldwell.
His body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.
GPD investigators with the assistance of a Texas Ranger began processing the scene, talking with neighbors and witnesses, and working to identify potential suspects.
Their work, thus far, has led them to arrest Kaleb Jeramiah Johnson Barnes, 19, of Gatesville, on a charge of first-degree murder. Kaleb Barnes is the grandson of Barnes and reportedly lives at the same address, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Gatesville Police Department at (254) 865-2226, or Centex Crime Stoppers at (254) 865-TIPS).
