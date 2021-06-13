More than a year after the murder of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier on post, the case continues to attract the attention of national television news programs such as ABC’s “20/20.”
On Friday night, the network aired “What Happened to Vanessa?”, the second “20/20” episode about Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
At an hour and 20 minutes long, the program revealed a few more details through interviews with the man who was Guillen’s fiance, as well as family members and friends, the family’s attorney, Army officials and journalists.
Last year, “20/20” produced “I am Vanessa,” which included an interview with a friend of the Killeen woman accused of helping to cover up the crime. Other major networks also have produced episodes on the Guillen case, including Dateline NBC’s “Voices for Vanessa,” which aired on Nov. 19, 2020.
The Houston native was killed by fellow soldier Aaron Robinson on April 22, 2020, inside a Fort Hood arms room, police have said. Her remains were found 10 weeks later near the Leon River in Bell County.
Cecily Aguilar, 23, has been held without bond in the McLennan County Jail since her arrest in July last year on federal charges. She is accused of helping Robinson, her boyfriend, dispose of Guillen’s body after he allegedly had killed her with a hammer on April 22, 2020, according to a criminal complaint.
Aguilar has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Still unknown is the motive behind the murder, because on July 1, 2020, after being cornered by Killeen police, Robinson killed himself.
“We’re seeking information and the ultimate truth for why this happened,” said Army Maj. Gen. Eugene LeBoeuf, during the “20/20” episode.
A family and fiance still question why
The “20/20” episode, which aired Friday, begins where everything does — with a mother.
Vanessa Guillen’s mother, gave anchorman John Quinones a tour of her daughter’s high school in Houston and where the young athlete — and future soldier — groomed her passions for track and soccer.
“School was her love,” Gloria Guillen told Quinones. “Her footprints are here, her experiences.”
Vanessa Guillen, who had aspired to be a soldier since she was 10 years old, enlisted in the Army before she graduated from high school.
“When my daughter returned home (from Army training), she looked so lovely, beautiful, she was beaming and happy,” Gloria Guillen recalled.
But it was not to last.
Shortly after being stationed at Fort Hood, Gloria Guillen began to see some changes in her daughter. They later found out that she was being sexually harassed by a superior.
“Her face changed, her face was sadder,” Gloria Guillen said during the interview with 20/20.
Vanessa Guillen’s fiance, Juan Cruz, remembers the good times.
“We were all happy,” he said.
The pair became engaged in March of 2020; but a month later, Guillen would be dead.
Cruz remembers the last time he saw Guillen, during a visit home before she returned to Fort Hood on April 19, 2020.
“She told me I love you, and the next day she woke up at 5 a.m. to leave for Fort Hood,” Cruz told 20/20. “I was still asleep but I remember her giving me a kiss.”
On the afternoon of April 22, 2020, the family realized that Guillen was missing. Cruz and two of Guillen’s sisters traveled to Fort Hood from Houston, texting and calling her phone along the way.
“I was checking her social media to see if she was posting anything; I knew something was wrong,” Cruz said. “I was checking, checking, but nothing.”
A few days later, he and family members were inundating the city with “missing” posters.
“I was posting missing posters of the love of my life,” Cruz said. “It was a nightmare.”
More than two months later, Cruz was in a restaurant with friends when the screens of all the TVs turned red: “Breaking news.”
“I just started crying,” he said.
Investigation reveals missteps
Several former and current Army officials also were interviewed by “20/20” for the two episodes.
“Unfortunately, there were errors made,” LeBoeuf told Quinones. “The Army is taking action; change is happening now.”
However, he stopped short of calling the investigation “botched.”
“We were able to find probable cause to link Robinson to the death of Vanessa Guillen,” LeBoeuf said.
Investigators determined that Guillen left behind her personal items in one arms room and then went to a nearby arms room, where police believe she encountered Robinson, who killed her.
A large-scale search by military and police personnel as well as civilians ensued, but Guillen’s remains, in three shallow graves, were not found until June 30, when a bridge crew went to investigate after smelling an odor.
Chris Swecker, chairman of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, admitted that some mistakes were made along the way, such as changing Guillen’s status to “AWOL” on April 24.
“They defaulted to what they always do, AWOL, instead of looking at the facts such as the text between Guillen and Robinson,” he said. “When he was interviewed, information was not extracted from his cell phone at that time. She was supposed to see (Robinson) for a short time, to get a serial number, and then come back but she never came back. It was a clear indication of foul play.”
Additionally, Swecker said that few surveillance cameras in the area were operational.
Army officials said during the program that there have been changes since Guillen’s murder, including changing a previously “permissive” attitude toward sexual assault and harassment and its AWOL procedures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.