BELTON — After around two and-a-half hours of deliberations Friday, a jury found Air Force veteran Bryan Jamal Dunn guilty in the shooting death of 48-year-old Luis Eddie Cosme, an Army retiree and Killeen resident.
Dunn, 28, shot him twice with a 9-mm pistol on Oct. 30, 2019, at Cosme’s house in the 2100 block of Reese Creek Road. Cosme — who retired in 2014 as a sergeant first class — was pronounced dead at the scene.
The jury was persuaded by the state prosecutors’ presentation of over 130 pieces of evidence — including a receipt for the purchase of the murder weapon and ammunition on the day of the shooting — and the testimony of more than 20 people during the capital murder trial this week. On Friday, after a weeklong trial, the state rested its case against Dunn, who had pleaded not guilty on Monday to a charge of capital murder.
“The jury began deliberations around 12:30 p.m. today,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Friday afternoon.
By 3 p.m., the jury had reached its verdict. Capital murder is punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole, Garza said.
After a jury was seated on Monday, testimony began in the case on Tuesday and continued the rest of the week in the 264th Judicial District Court, with Judge Paul LePak presiding.
Dunn was booked into the Bell County Jail on Nov. 1, 2019.
Cosme’s son told the jury on Tuesday that he witnessed Dunn shoot his father after an argument and then abduct his ex-stepmother, who had been having an extramarital affair with Dunn. According to the arrest affidavit, Dunn had been abusive to Luis Cosme’s ex-wife during their relationship.
Evidence
Firearms evidence was crucial to the state’s case, especially because the murder weapon and a receipt for its purchase both were located in Dunn’s rented Dodge Challenger when he was arrested during a traffic stop on the night of shooting, according to court testimony this week.
Killeen police Sgt. Drew Martin was the on-call homicide detective who responded to the scene on Oct. 30, 2019, and helped to process evidence from Dunn’s vehicle the next day. Inside the vehicle, Martin photographed a rental car receipt dating to Oct. 28, 2019, a purple stun gun, 9-mm ammunition with five bullets missing from the box and Dunn’s wallet with his Texas driver’s license and military identification.
Martin testified on Thursday that a receipt from Action Pawn in Killeen, dating to Oct. 30, 2019, was among the items found in the rental car. On the receipt, which was viewed in court, was a purchase of just over $200 for a Taurus pistol with a serial number matching the gun that later was determined to be the murder weapon, a stun gun, a box of ammunition and an extra magazine. The receipt includes Dunn’s full name and a Killeen address on Griffith Loop.
In addition to law enforcement officers, the jury heard from forensic scientists who testified that the pistol found in Dunn’s car matched cartridge casings at the scene and that both of Dunn’s hands tested positive for gunshot residue, or GSR.
Kyle Felix, a firearms examiner for the U.S. Army’s forensics lab in Atlanta, told the jury on Thursday that a fired cartridge casing can be matched to a specific firearm.
“The random imperfections inside the breech are created during the metal-on-metal manufacturing process,” Felix said. “These imperfections are unique, like a fingerprint for that gun.”
Felix said that he used ammunition from the box found in Dunn’s vehicle to test-fire the pistol into a ballistics water tank. He then compared the markings to cartridge casings found at the scene.
“I was able to conclude that the cartridge casings were fired from the same pistol that was submitted as evidence,” Felix said.
On Wednesday, Kristin Webb, a forensic chemist for the U.S. Army’s forensics lab in Atlanta, testified that four GSR particles were found on each of Dunn’s hands. Webb explained that GSR consists of microscopic particles of lead, barium and antimony metals that are vaporized when a gun is fired.
“The presence of GSR can mean one of three things: the individual discharged or handled a firearm, the individual was near a firearm discharging or the individual touched an item with GSR on it,” Webb said. “A caveat on all of our reports is that the presence of GSR cannot be linked to a particular shooting.”
She said that it would be unusual for GSR to be found after 12 hours.
“Within the first hour, most particles have fallen off,” Webb said. “GSR is very transient.”
