BELTON — After around two and-a-half hours of deliberations Friday, a jury found Air Force veteran Bryan Jamal Dunn guilty in the shooting death of 48-year-old Luis Eddie Cosme, an Army retiree and Killeen resident.

Dunn, 28, shot him twice with a 9-mm pistol on Oct. 30, 2019, at Cosme’s house in the 2100 block of Reese Creek Road. Cosme — who retired in 2014 as a sergeant first class — was pronounced dead at the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.