Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.