A Killeen woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a first-degree felony arson charge after police said she set a man’s clothes on fire last year, causing heavy smoke damage to other parts of the apartment.
Shardai Chantel Cage, 25, entered her plea during a remote hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court. A sentencing hearing was set for Aug. 25, after a presentence investigation report is completed.
She was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday with bonds totaling $75,000 on a first-degree felony charge of arson and a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant.
Cage
On the night of Oct. 19, 2019, a fire marshal from the Killeen Fire Department was dispatched to a building in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road in reference to a structure fire.
“There, I found a three-story, residential, multi-family structure,” according to the arrest affidavit. In one of the apartments, fire officials found the glass to the back door was broken and the door was open, which happened prior to the fire department’s arrival.
Smoke damage was located throughout the house and in the stove area.
“There was a pan on the ground near the stove that contained burned items of clothing,” according to the affidavit.
A man told police that Cage started the fire because she was mad at him for wanting to break up with her. The victim showed police messages from Cage in which she stated, “the apt. is on fire” and “you thought I was playing!?”
Cage later admitted to police that she had set fire to the man’s clothes and then left the apartment.
She incurred the second felony charge after police said she beat a Bell County corrections officer on Jan. 30, allegedly hitting the officer 10 to 12 times in the face with a closed fist. The officer was left with a black and swollen eye, bruising and bumps on her head. The victim was also temporarily blind, according to the arrest affidavit.
Both felony cases will be heard on Aug. 25, according to courtroom discussions on Tuesday.
“If she intends to plead guilty (on the assault of a public servant charge), we can do both cases together as long as victim of second case is contacted,” said Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple.
Defense attorney Michael White asked for both cases to be heard together because his client intends to enter an open plea of guilty on the assault of a public servant charge.
Also pleading guilty on Tuesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Carson
During another remote hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court, Jamar Donate Carson, 34, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of assault on a family member by strangulation.
The judge ordered a presentence investigation to be completed before the sentencing hearing on Aug. 18.
His hometown is listed as Duncanville, Georgia, according to the county’s indictments.
Harker Heights police were called on Nov. 17, 2019, to Cattail Circle in reference to a domestic assault. There they spoke with a pregnant woman who said Carson “assaulted her by hitting her, biting her and punching her,” according to the arrest affidavit. “She reported that…Carson grabbed her by her throat and that she began to hyperventilate…”
Police said they saw injuries to the woman’s neck that were consistent with someone choking her. The woman was treated at the hospital.
Horton
Kevin Glethel Horton, 57, originally was facing a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault. During a livestreamed hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court, Horton pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless assault on a family member with a previous family assault conviction, which is a third-degree felony.
A sentencing hearing has not yet been set by the court.
Horton was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday after he earlier posted a bond of $75,000, according to jail and court records.
In February, an officer with the Killeen Police Department went to a residence in the area of the 3000 block of Briscoe Drive for a sexual assault call.
Horton and a woman lived in a residence together and Horton pulled the woman into his bedroom and assaulted her, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said that Horton ignored the victim’s requests to stop.
In court records, the offense date is listed as Feb. 24.
