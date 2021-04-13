A disturbance was reported at Urban Air, an indoor trampoline park in Killeen, on Saturday and a gun was supposedly seen, according to comments on Facebook.
The Killeen Police Department said that eight officers responded to the scene at 2102 Jennifer Drive. There were no arrests made and no reports written.
However, Officer Kyle Moore said in the Facebook comments of the Crime Watch—Killeen, Cove, Harker Heights Facebook page, that there was a toy gun found at the incident but no real gun.
“No gun ... toy ... still ridiculous,” Moore said in the Facebook comment. “Staff did a great job with keeping the riff raff down but it only takes one or a few to mess it up for the majority.”
