A Bell County grand jury this week indicted four men on felony charges after police said bullets went flying during three unrelated incidents in Killeen earlier this year.
Thomas Glynn Hill, 61, of Killeen; Louis I. Lozano III, 34, of Copperas Cove; Earnest Lee Nichols, 68, of Killeen; and Stephen Victor Tate III, 30, of Killeen each were indicted on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
Of the four men, only Tate was listed in custody while the other three men were released from jail after posting bond. Tate was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $107,000, on the felony charge and two misdemeanors.
HILL AND NICHOLS
Killeen police on Oct. 5, began investigating reports of gunfire in a Killeen neighborhood.
Officers “received an account of events from all involved parties and watched surveillance video captured by cameras on each residence,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Officers determined that a fence dividing the two properties had been removed and damaged by Nichols or workers that he employed. (Hill) arrived home and observed the damage and became upset.”
Police said the men “engaged in a heated ... disagreement,” which Nichols’s son attempted to de-escalate but was unsuccessful.
Police said that “(Hill) retrieved a shotgun from his garage and waved the shotgun around and pointed it at Nichols multiple times,” according to the affidavit.
Nichols retreated into his own garage and (Hill) continued “pacing and shouting while holding the shotgun in his own driveway,” police said. “Nichols then fired two shots from his garage in the direction of (Hill) and (Hill) returned fire with two shots from his shotgun in the direction of Nichols.”
LOZANO
On Aug. 29, Killeen police met with a woman who said that she was in Killeen when a man she knew as Louis Lozano III was outside when he “pointed a firearm at her while she was in her vehicle,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The woman) indicated Lozano fired a firearm in her direction, striking her vehicle. (The officer on scene) indicated he observed a bullet hole to (her) vehicle.”
Police then met with Lozano, who allegedly admitted that when he saw his ex-girlfriend with a new boyfriend, he pointed a firearm at them “out of anger,” according to the affidavit. “Lozano stated the firearm discharged while pointed in their direction.”
TATE
Tate is accused of shooting into his parent’s house with a rifle earlier this year while they were not home.
On Oct. 1, Killeen police responded to the 200 block of Currie Avenue after a neighbor reported hearing shots being fired and seeing a man with a gun. The neighbor told police that he stepped outside after he heard gunfire. There, he saw Tate holding a rifle and standing outside the house, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said that bullet damage could be seen in the front door, a window next to the front door, the SUV in the driveway and the house’s siding. Damage was also reported to the hallway, living room, back door, back window, washroom, bathroom and shower. Shell casings were allegedly located in the driveway, grass and washroom.
A subsequent search of the home revealed a rifle on a table on the front porch and a handgun, according to the affidavit.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Cody J. Forbes, 22, of Nolanville, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Paul W. Boswell, 52, of Kempner, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Christopher L. Bradburry, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sexual offense.
Jeremiah C. Goldwire, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Dorothy L. Ross, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Derrick Belton Shaw, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Tawanda Y. Walker, 56, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shondarius J. Mincey, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.