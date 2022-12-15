Arrested

Thomas Glynn Hill, 61, of Killeen; Louis I. Lozano III, 34, of Copperas Cove; Earnest Lee Nichols, 68, of Killeen; and Stephen Victor Tate III, 30, of Killeen each were indicted on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

A Bell County grand jury this week indicted four men on felony charges after police said bullets went flying during three unrelated incidents in Killeen earlier this year.

Thomas Glynn Hill
Earnest Lee Nichols
 Louis I. Lozano III
Stephen Victor Tate III

Stephen Victor Tate III
