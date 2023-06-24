Gunshots reportedly were fired at a Killeen Walmart on Saturday.
No injuries were reported, police said.
“At approximately 4:00 pm, Killeen Police Officers were dispatched to the Walmart Store located 3404 W Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a shots fired call,” Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email. “Officers arrived at approximately 4:06 pm and were told by witnesses that two males were observed in the parking lot when shots were fired. They fled the area in a gray SUV and blue sedan prior to officers arrival.”
Police are continuing to investigate, and released no further information.
On social media Saturday afternoon, several people described it as an “active shooter” situation, which KPD debunked.
“We would like to let the community know that the reports of an ‘active shooter’ at the Walmart ... are false,” KPD said on its Facebook page. “The incident that occurred was isolated and there is no threat to the community.”
Some people commenting on the KPD Facebook page disagreed.
“So busting caps in a WM parking lot/drive by/whatever is not a threat to the community?,” Kathryn DuBroc replied in a comment.
Jackie Morgan had this to say in response to the KPD post: “that’s why we all ran and hid in the back of the store huh?! Stop lying KPD .7 SHOTS!!! NOT A THREAT?!! TO THOSE OF US WHO WERE THERE IT WAS.”
