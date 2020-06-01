One man was taken to two area hospitals after sustaining a gunshot wound, police said Monday.
According to Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, officers located the unidentified man in the 4300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop around 8:38 p.m. Saturday after they responded to a call of a gunshot victim.
Officers performed life-saving measures on the man until EMS arrived, at which point he was transported to Seton Medical Center before being airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.
No other details are available at this time.
The Killeen Police Department is still investigating the incident.
