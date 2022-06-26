The Copperas Cove Police Department has charged one man with murder after an early-morning altercation left one person dead Saturday.
According to a press release issued by the department, Timothy Robert Rea, of Hamilton, has been charged with murder after Christian Carl Carrigan, also of Hamilton, succumbed to his injuries.
Police officers were dispatched around 1:14 a.m. Saturday morning to the 100 block of South 1st Street in reference to a man who had sustained a severe laceration. Upon arrival, officers provided medical aid until Copperas Cove EMS arrived and transported Carrigan to Carl R. Darnall Army Hospital.
According to the press release, a witness identified the suspect as Rea and told police he had fled the area. Officers located Rea in the 1900 block of North 1st Street with the suspected weapon in his possession.
“Rea refused to comply with the officers and had to be subdued with the use of a Taser,” the news release said. Rea was taken into custody and charged with murder.
Rea was arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn, who set his bond at $1,000,000.
The city of Hamilton is located one hour north-northeast of Copperas Cove.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
