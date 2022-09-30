A Killeen woman who was arrested in 2014 after a brutal attack with a hammer and a baton was indicted this week on an unrelated armed assault charge involving a box cutter.
On Wednesday, Nikki Chebonne Crawford, 45, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said she used a box cutter to cut and stab a man earlier this year.
Crawford was not being held in the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $100,000, according to jail and court records.
On May 23, Killeen police responded to an unknown location in the city regarding an assault. An officer who responded to the scene said that Crawford “stated she was the person who cut (the man),” according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer also watched surveillance video from a business that police said corroborates the man’s story.
The officer located the box cutter.
Back on Feb. 21, 2014, Crawford, then 36 years old, was one of three women who beat a woman and burglarized her apartment at the Modern Inn on Root Avenue in Killeen.
Witnesses told police that Crawford and the other two women forced their way into the apartment and used a hammer and an expandable baton to beat the victim, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim was sent to the hospital for treatment, and later identified the three women who attacked her.
Court records show that Crawford initially was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As part of a plea agreement, that felony charge was lowered to a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury. On Aug. 21, 2014, Crawford was sentenced to 30 days in jail, according to Bell County court records.
Other indictments
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Bryant K. Johnson, 53, of Temple, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Jasmine A. Thomas, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than five pounds.
Elena M. Parker, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than five pounds.
Jonique T. Crothers, 41, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Won Son Davenport, 55, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Rachel J. Blas, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Angel Rivera Gonzalez, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Angel M. Valentine, 56, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ruben Lopez Escalante, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault.
Breez B. Collier, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault of a child under 17.
