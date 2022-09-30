Nikki Chebonne Crawford

Nikki Chebonne Crawford

A Killeen woman who was arrested in 2014 after a brutal attack with a hammer and a baton was indicted this week on an unrelated armed assault charge involving a box cutter.

On Wednesday, Nikki Chebonne Crawford, 45, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said she used a box cutter to cut and stab a man earlier this year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.