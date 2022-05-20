The police department in Itasca, a town between Waco and Fort Worth, arrested a Harker Heights resident this week after finding that he was in possession of 22 pounds of marijuana and transporting it to Harker Heights, police said.
Police said they could not release the name of the man, who is in his mid-30s, because the case still being under investigation, Itasca Police Department Lt. William Fausnacht said Friday.
“We can’t release a name because we sent information to Homeland Security for investigation,” Fausnacht said.
Investigators are trying to do a search warrant on the man’s cellphone.
According to a social media post from the Itasca police, the suspect was travelling from Oklahoma City to Harker Heights on Monday with 22 vacuum sealed bundles of various strains of marijuana. Each bundle weighed approximately one pound.
“For our agency, we typically do not arrest for marijuana, as most of the time it’s in a misdemeanor amount less than 4oz. This was just slightly more than we are comfortable just issuing a drug paraphernalia citation for,” the social media post said.
The suspect has been taken to Hill County Jail and has been charged with delivery of marijuana of more than 5 pounds but less that 50 pounds, according to police.
According to the the social media post, the seizure had an estimated street value of $50,000 to $60,000.
Fausnacht said police in Harker Heights have offered to assist and have been helpful to the department.
