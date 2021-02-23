Harker Heights police officers responded to shots fired inside a residence to find two women reportedly being held captive.
James Lee Sales, 33, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of deadly conduct discharge firearm-habitation, building or vehicle — a third-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Beeline Drive on Jan. 21 in reference to gunshots fired inside a residence.
Upon arrival, police gained entry to the residence and located two women who told officers they had been held “against their will by Sales for multiple days,” the affidavit states.
“They both told officers that Sales had forced them to perform sexual acts against their will and Sales threatened them multiple times with multiple weapons,” according to the affidavit.
Police saw the door to the residence was “screwed shut from the inside” and found entry bullet holes from inside the residence and exit holes on the outside of the residence, the affidavit states.
“When interviewed by detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department, Sales admitted to firing the firearm, knowing that there were homes and buildings in the direction he fired in, and using one of the women as a shield,” according to the affidavit.
Sales was booked into the Bell County Jail on Tuesday and his bond was set at $200,000 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
In unrelated cases:
Russell Cope Jr., 32, was arrested on Feb. 14 for allegedly operating a motor vehicle without the consent of the car’s owner. Cope was booked in the Bell County Jail on Feb. 14 and his bond was set at $20,000 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
