A Harker Heights man has been accused of attempting to steal a vehicle from a gas station, according to the arrest affidavit.
Travis Jarella Foy, 50, was arraigned Monday on a charge of robbery, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Trimmier Road in Killeen at a Mickey’s Gas Station in reference to a stolen vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
When police arrived they spoke to a man who told police he was pumping gas into his Toyota Scion when a male, later identified as Foy, got into the passenger side front seat holding a knife in his hand.
The man told police that Foy threw the knife on the dashboard but did not threaten him with it, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man explained that he told Foy to get out of the vehicle but Foy refused. Foy then slid over into the driver’s seat, threw a cup of soda at the man, started the vehicle and put it in drive.
The man tried to stop Foy from driving off and was able to get his foot on the break, causing the vehicle to come to a stop, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man then told police that he had held on to the vehicle while Foy started to drive off with it and his foot was hurt when Foy drove off causing the vehicle to drag on his foot and skid across the pavement.
According to the affidavit, Foy was later found after running from the scene after he had climbed through the window of a nearby home without the permission of the homeowner.
According to the listings in the Bell County Jail, Foy’s bond is set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.