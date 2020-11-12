Harker Heights man charged with assault by strangulation

A Harker Heights man is facing a criminal charge following a violent incident on Monday.
Michael Crothers, 51, has been charged with one count of assault on a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On Monday Harker Heights Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Bella Vista Loop in reference to a welfare check because an employee had been missing work. There officers spoke with a female victim who reported that Crothers, her husband, had become upset with her because she did not wake him for dinner.
The victim said Crothers placed a pillow over her head and began to smother her during the argument. She also reported that he then stopped smothering her and began to talk about how “one of us has got to die.”
Officers noted that the victim’s voice was raspy and hoarse, and also observed burst blood vessels around her eyes and face, which they knew to be consistent with strangulation injuries.
Crothers’ bond has been set at $200,000.
