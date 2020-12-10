A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Harker Heights man on a capital murder charge after police said he shot and killed a 55-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son in Harker Heights earlier this year.
Jerry Wayne Baker, 36, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $2 million bond. He was booked into jail on Oct. 2, and indicted on the charge Wednesday.
He is accused of shooting and killing Gina David Kearney and her son, Michael David.
On Oct. 1, at around 11 p.m., Heights police did a welfare check on a home in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive.
“Upon entry into the residence, an officer located two deceased individuals in the back of a vehicle inside the garage of the residence,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that both Kearney and David died of gunshot wounds.
A woman allegedly told police that she witnessed Baker shoot David multiple times, and then heard additional shots from the room occupied by Kearney.
Inside the home, police said they found 9 mm shell casings, blood and bullet projectiles.
Police did not specify why Baker was at the residence or the relationship between him and the victims.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Vadell R. Phillips, 18, of Harker Heights, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Sherwin R. Theodore Jr., 19, of Killeen, on two counts of harassment of a public servant.
Mycal V. Terry, 34, of Harker Heights, on one count of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Estrellita H. Falcon, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Justin C. Sweet, 32, of Temple, on charges of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Wilder B. K. Smith, 40, of Belton, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Delvonta J. Glenn, 30, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Kewon J. McNeill, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 50 pounds but more than 5 pounds.
Tyrone J. Weekes, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault.
Lashaun I. Marcell, 18, of Killeen, on one count of intentional injury to a child and one count of continuous violence against the family.
