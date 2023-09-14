BELTON — More than a dozen people showed up this week at the Bell County courthouse to support Aries and Artemis, two dogs that were brutally killed last year in Haker Heights.
On Wednesday morning, the dog supporters — many of whom were affiliated with the Temple-based nonprofit Journey Home Rescue — showed up to the sentencing hearing at the courthouse for 32-year-old James Ray Sandel, who pled guilty to using a machete to kill his two dogs.
“It’s important for us to be here to show our support because we want to be a voice for all animals; they can’t speak up for themselves,” said Dorene Burlew with Journey Home Rescue, which matches dogs with foster homes. She spoke with the Herald after the hearing. “Humans are supposed to be the caretakers and protectors of animals.”
Sandel was indicted a year ago, on Sept. 14, 2022, on two counts of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, which is a third-degree felony. He initially told police that one of the dogs bit him, leading him to strike the pitbulls with a machete.
On Wednesday morning in the 478th Judicial District Court, Judge Wade Faulkner followed a plea agreement and sentenced Sandel to two years of deferred adjudication probation.
As part of the conditions of probation, Sandel is not allowed to have pets until he obtains animal abuse counseling at his own expense.
Faulkner also reduced Sandel’s community service hours from 200 to 120, at the request of Sandel’s lawyer.
“Mr. Sandel has no criminal history and no prior violent acts in his life,” said defense attorney Eric Harron. “The dogs had a previous violent history, which is why he had to take the dogs from his father. Mr. Sandel has a full-time job and a young child to look after.”
The state’s prosecutors had no closing argument in the case and no testimony was offered by either side.
Sandel already had pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, to both counts in the indictment.
‘IT WAS RIDICULOUS’
Outside the courtroom following the 10-minute hearing, a small crowd huddled. People shook their heads in disbelief.
“It was ridiculous,” said Frances Fischer, who co-founded Journey Home Rescue with her daughter, Burlew. “What bothers me is that these dogs were left suffering, one of them for hours, with no attempt at treatment. And who breaks up a dog fight with a machete?”
Fischer and Burlew told the Herald that they would be writing a letter to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office about the plea agreement that had been reached, which the judge followed.
“We (Journey Home Rescue) are going to be meeting to see what we can do to be more of a voice for animals,” Burlew said.
Also on hand at the hearing were two Harker Heights animal services employees, but they referred the Herald’s questions to the city manager’s office. Although unwilling to comment directly on the sentence handed down by the judge, Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark told the Herald in an email that animal services employees have a difficult job to do.
“Our public servants in Animal Services share two common goals: Safety for all people and animals alike and successful prosecution of those who endanger that safety,” Bark said. “Our animal control officers and staff members are on the front lines of many animal protection issues, putting them in a unique position to engage with the community. They are vested in the well-being of all the animals that they come across. We’ll continue the education of proper care and the request for reporting unproper care of animals. Animal control officers are responsible for upholding the law and protecting animals. Part of their roles is the need to make difficult ethical decisions every day that balance the needs of animals, the public and the law.”
MARCH 18, 2022
The case dates back to March 18, 2022, when Heights police were called to a residence in the 600 block of Citation Loop in reference to a dog bite. The caller, a family member of Sandel, told police that Sandel “had ‘defended’ himself against their two dogs (and) his hand was bitten when he tried to break up their fighting,” according to an arrest affidavit.
In the backyard of the residence, police observed one dog — a male, Aries — that was already dead and another — a female, Artemis — that had been left to die when Sandel’s family member took him to the hospital for treatment for the dog bite.
Both dogs, which were brown or tan pitbull mixes, had deep laceration wounds that police could see. One of the dogs also had two broken front legs, with one leg nearly severed, which led to the animal being euthanized by animal control.
“When interviewed by detectives, Sandel said he was clearing trees, with a machete, at night,” according to the affidavit. “Sandel said the dogs started fighting ... over a toy ... and (Sandel) attempted to break them up.”
He told police that one of the dogs (Aries) bit him on the hand, which prompted him to strike the dog in the neck with a machete, according to the affidavit.
“Sandel said he knew (the dog) was dead,” police said. “Sandel then said that he struck (the other dog, Artemis) several times because she tried to bite his shirt.”
Detectives said that their investigation showed that after the incident, an hour and a half passed, during which time neither Sandel nor the family member “attempted to provide care or medical attention for either (dog),” police said.
The wound to Sandel’s hand was one centimeter long and required three stitches, according to the affidavit.
