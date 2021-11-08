HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in connection with recent shoplifting incidents at Target in Harker Heights.
On Facebook Saturday evening, HHPD posted surveillance images of the suspects walking into Target, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, alerting the public that the HHPD Criminal Investigation Division is seeking more information.
“The individuals were involved in a Theft that occurred at Target in Harker Heights on November 2, 2021 (ref case number 21HH032394 & 21HH032393),” HHPD said in a Facebook post Saturday.
In a separate Facebook post Saturday evening, HHPD posted another surveillance photo of a woman, who closely resembled the woman seen in the Nov. 2 theft, walking into Target on Oct. 24, when another shoplifting incident allegedly occurred.
If you have any information regarding the identify of these individuals, contact the HHPD Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.