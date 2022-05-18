Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division posted on social media that they are looking for information on an individual that was involved in a theft incident.
According to the post, the incident occurred at Walmart, 2020 Heights Drive, on Sept. 17, 2021 (ref case number 21HH027424).
“If you have any information regarding the identify of this individual, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2,” the post said.
