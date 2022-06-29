Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department said they are seeking information on three people involved in possible theft-related crimes.
Theses individuals were involved in a “Fraud/Forgery/CC Abuse/ID Theft” incident that occurred at Walmart at 2020 Heights Drive on June 22, Heights police said in a social media post.
The HHPD Facebook post does not mention if they are involved in the same case or three different cases.
“If you have any information regarding the identify of these individuals, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2,” police said in the post.
