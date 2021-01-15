Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are seeking information on some individuals suspected in a stolen vehicle incident.
The incident occurred in the 200 Block of East Central Texas Expressway on Dec. 4, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
If any residents have any information regarding the identity of these individuals, they can call the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
