The Harker Heights Police Department are asking residents to lock their car doors.
The department, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, said there have been over 20 reports of stolen vehicles in the last six months.
“Often thieves go from driveway to driveway looking for cars that are unsecure. A simple act of locking your car can decrease the chances of our citizens becoming a victim,” the Facebook post said.
The post also said a significant number of stolen cars had keys left in the car or left in the household’s co-occupant’s vehicle.
(1) comment
Car thiefs, atm broken into, gang shootings, and purse snacthings, Oh my.
Just a thought:
When the police go out and do prositution bust, even before anyone is found guilty they hold a prss release and all of thier faces are smeared all over the paper, and news stations.
Funny how when they bust 7 gang bangers, car thives and so on, they do not hold a press conference and share thier photos.
Maybe if the PDs, not city council people, the actually Police that do the bust do a press conference and show the gang bangers and so on photos, it might detour some from doing this stuff.
Oh thats right, prositution is fround upon by the local churches and the churches need to know who is inmoral and not who is out thier commiting actual violent crimes.
Crimes of the bedroom I guess are far worst than crimes that actually have victims.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.