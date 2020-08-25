Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are seeking information on a person who they say attempted to break into an Extraco ATM on Indian Trail Drive across from H-E-B.
Heights police posted a photo of the person on the HHPD Facebook page Tuesday morning.
Those with information regarding the identity of the individual should contact the Harker Heights police at 254-953-5400.
