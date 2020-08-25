ATM Robbery

Police released a security camera photo Tuesday of a suspect in an attempt to break into a local ATM. 

Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are seeking information on a person who they say attempted to break into an Extraco ATM on Indian Trail Drive across from H-E-B.

Heights police posted a photo of the person on the HHPD Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Those with information regarding the identity of the individual should contact the Harker Heights police at 254-953-5400.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.