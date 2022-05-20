One person was hospitalized following a shooting Thursday evening, Harker Heights police said Friday.
The shooting took place at 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Central Texas Expressway and South Ann Boulevard, the Harker Heights Police Department said in a news release Friday afternoon.
"The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott and White in Temple," police said.
The injured person, police said, is recovering and in stable condition as of Friday afternoon.
"The victim stated the unknown persons were in a dark color four door sedan and unknown make," police said. "The department is asking anyone that may have any information about this shooting to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time."
