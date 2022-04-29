BELTON — The jury who will be deciding the fate of a 16-year-old Killeen teen accused of capital murder heard testimony from a co-defendant in the case who was feet away from the murder.
However, Breez Collier, 26, told the jury that she saw the muzzle flash from the gun but did not see who shot Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett.
Ali-Barnett, 24, was shot and killed on June 14, 2020. Police said that he had arranged to meet Collier, who is a prostitute known as “Tiny”; instead, he was shot and killed during an armed robbery in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.
Jordan Hampton, 16, has been held in the county’s juvenile detention center since his arrest on June 23, 2020. He was 15 years old when the death occurred and he was certified to stand trial as an adult.
Jordan Hampton’s sister, Jessica Hampton, 19, is accused of setting up the robbery. She is set to be tried on a capital murder charge on May 15.
Testimony in the trial will continue on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court.
‘I don’t remember’
On Friday, the fourth day of testimony in the trial, Collier told the jury that because she was on drugs, she does not remember many details of the early morning hours of June 14, 2020.
“My mind was messed up; I wasn’t clearheaded,” Collier said. She said that night she had been smoking embalming fluid, which is known as “wet,” and that she also was a regular user of methamphetamine and heroin.
Because she is in Bell County custody, Collier — clad in the jail’s green garb — also had to wear handcuffs and shackles while she testified Friday. A deputy sat directly behind her. Prior to her testimony, Collier’s defense attorney advised her of her rights, as Collier has a trial date of June 20 set on the court docket.
Collier told the court that she and Jessica Hampton had planned the robbery that night, and it wasn’t the first time.
“Sometimes I would get the money and then run out of the room,” Collier said.
But things went much differently on the night of June 14, 2020.
Collier said that she got into the victim’s car but that he did not give her any money so she got out of the vehicle.
She said that Ali-Barnett then got out of his car and walked to the front of the car while she stood on a nearby driveway.
Then, “he got shot,” Collier said.
She said it was too dark to see who had fired the gun.
“After I saw the gun fire, I don’t remember what happened,” Collier said. “I ran up the street.”
She said that when Jessica Hampton called out, “Tiny,” she turned back toward where the victim lay on the sidewalk.
“I saw Jessica and Jordan standing next to the body,” Collier said. “Jessica was going through his pockets.”
Collier testified that they attempted to get into Ali-Barnett’s car, but it was locked, so they ran up the street and were picked up by Jessica Hampton’s boyfriend.
Ali-Barnett died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to the forensic pathologist who testified on Friday.
Background on the case
On June 14, 2020, Killeen police officers responded to a shots-fired call around 1:59 a.m. in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they located Ali-Barnett, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, at the corner of Evergreen Drive and Florence Road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The victim’s pockets had been turned inside out when Killeen police arrived on scene,” according to the arrest affidavit.
As part of their investigation, police reviewed surveillance videos from a residence on Evergreen. On Tuesday, two videos were shown in court.
One shows a woman, whom police said is Jessica Hampton, talking on a cell phone and seeming to pace. A dark car, which belonged to the victim, arrived and parked, shutting off its headlights.
In a shorter, second video, three unidentifiable people can be seen walking in front of a residence and then running away.
Through the investigation, police said they learned that Collier walked up with a man called “Lucky” and another male known as “Keem.” Collier got into the vehicle with the victim for a few minutes and then the victim and Collier got out of the car and walked to the side of the house where it was dark, according to the affidavit.
Jessica Hampton allegedly told police that she “heard a shot and then another couple of shots...” and saw the victim fall to the ground at the intersection. She said she saw blood and a male going through the victim’s pockets.
Police said when they searched Jessica Hampton’s phone a text thread indicated the two women planned to rob Ali-Barnett.
