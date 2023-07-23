BELTON — Three Harker Heights Police Department officers with decades of combined law enforcement experience testified last week that the kidnapping of a fourth-grader in the city last year was the first time they had ever encountered a situation of a stranger abducting a child unknown to the perpetrator.
“It’s an unusual crime,” said Detective Duarte Fernandes, who testified on Wednesday during the sentencing hearing of Marco Antonio Gonzalez of Heights.
Gonzalez, 29, already had pleaded guilty on May 16, to a third-degree felony charge of kidnapping. After hearing testimony from 10 people on Wednesday, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Gonzalez to six years in prison on one count of kidnapping and two years in prison on a state jail felony charge of unlawful restraint.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
Gonzalez, who had been out of jail on bond, was taken into custody by Bell County deputies after Gauntt pronounced the sentence.
During closing arguments, Gauntt heard from the state’s prosecutor and Gonzalez’s defense attorney.
“This is every parent’s nightmare: A 9-year-old girl abducted by a total stranger and taken to a secluded area,” said Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett. “We all know that without the intervention of these three citizens, it would have been a very different ending. He picked her out and lied to her to get her into the vehicle. It’s predatory manipulation ... it’s very scary and we need to put this man behind bars.”
Gonzalez’s defense attorney, Michael Magana, argued that his client had no prior criminal history and was at low risk of re-offending if given a second chance.
“Irrational behavior can be caused by mixing alcohol and prescription medication,” Magana said. “The four months he spent in the Bell County Jail gave him time to think and reflect ... He got out and immediately sought treatment and counseling. (Probation) is an opportunity to keep his freedom while he works to improve his life.”
The 27th Judicial District Court on Wednesday was packed with people, including the three Heights residents who were honored by the Heights City Council during a meeting last year for their heroic efforts on Sept. 28, 2022.
Husband-and-wife Omar Russell Hall and Fawn Hanzel just happened to be driving down South Ann Boulevard on their way home from their work places.
“We saw the girl walking by herself and a man in a Jeep pulled up next to her,” Hall said. “Her body language indicated that she didn’t know him because she stepped forward and then backward. We saw her get in the Jeep as we drove by slowly. We just knew it didn’t look right so we followed behind. He started zig-zagging through the neighborhood.”
Hall and Hanzel recognized the girl, who usually was seen walking home from Harker Heights Elementary School with an older sibling. That day, the older sibling was ill and had stayed home from school, according to court testimony.
The Jeep eventually came to a stop on Lark Circle, an isolated cul-de-sac just off Indian Oaks Drive.
“Fawn and Angela (Thompson, their friend) were yelling at the girl to get out,” Hall said. “I just wanted to get the girl back and make sure she was safe.”
Thompson testified that after she confronted the man, the frightened girl finally exited the Jeep.
“He told me that the girl’s mother and father had gotten into an argument and he had been sent to pick her up from school,” Thompson said. “I knew he was lying ... that day, he was trying to pick up a little girl and he did.”
She said the man sped off at that point, hopping curbs and driving through bushes; but Hall, Hanzel and Thompson already had alerted police, who were not far behind. Thompson drove the girl back to the elementary school campus, where a short time later the girl was reunited with her mother.
Gonzalez was arrested later the same day at his apartment on Mockingbird Lane and was interviewed by police the day after the incident.
“He told me that he had been driving on South Ann and saw her walking and a green pickup with two suspicious males were following her so he decided to intervene and give her a ride,” Detective Fernandes said. “He admitted that he didn’t know her or where she lived ... He ended up parked in a secluded area, which was concerning.”
The defendant’s mother and brother each testified that the incident was out of character for Gonzalez.
“He was not himself; that’s not my son,” said Elizabeth Sotelo. “He’s never harmed anybody.”
On the stand, Gonzalez showed his Alcoholics Anonymous chips to show that he had been sober since the incident.
“It was foolish for me to drink but sometimes I forgot about the medications I’m on,” he said. “It was a horrible mistake but I’ve since learned from AA and my therapist that there are better ways to deal with depression and anxiety.”
Gonzalez told the court that he did not harm the girl.
“When I saw her walking alone, I thought of my daughter,” he said. “My heart was in the right place but my actions said differently. I admit I was wrong.”
When Garrett asked why he sped away when confronted, Gonzalez said that he did not want to be arrested for driving while intoxicated.
(2) comments
Kudos to that observant family who saved that little girl. That dirtbag did not get enough time behind bars.
He thought of his daughter. Hmm I wonder what he would do if he had one or if he does. Try grabbing my kid or someone else's and I'll send you to the judge of the heaven's.. with a nice big
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.