A federal court judge was set to decide on Wednesday whether or not to dismiss an 11-count indictment against a Killeen woman accused of helping to cover up the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen last year.
However, that motion hearing has been reset to Dec. 20, according to federal court documents.
On Monday, Judge Alan Albright signed the order to reset the hearing in the case of Cecily Aguilar.
Aguilar, 23, was indicted in July by a federal grand jury on 11 criminal counts after police said she helped her boyfriend, 20-year-old Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, dispose of Guillen’s body after he had killed her with a hammer on April 22, 2020, according to investigators. Police said that she repeatedly lied during their investigation.
On Sept. 7, her defense attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the second indictment against Aguilar. Since then, a hearing on that motion has been reset three times, according to court records.
Aguilar is facing four counts of false statement or representation; three counts of accessory after the fact; two counts of tampering with documents or proceedings; and one count each of conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings, and destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.
She pleaded not guilty on Aug. 11.
