A Killeen man who has been in jail for more than 7½ years will have to wait longer to have his case heard by a jury.
During a status hearing for Marvin Louis Guy on Thursday, attorneys briefly tossed around the idea of setting a trial date before settling on having another status hearing next month because of defense motions that have not yet been ruled upon.
Guy, 57, has been held in the Bell County Jail since his arrest on May 10, 2014. He is facing the death penalty after being indicted on four capital felony charges, including capital murder of a peace officer.
Guy is accused of shooting a Killeen Police Department detective, who later died, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and other officers were shot and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
In April, Killeen became the first city in Texas to ban the use of no-knock warrants.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
His bonds total $4 million.
Motions filed and more to come
At least three trial dates have been set in Guy’s case through the years, most recently for March of 2020, but a succession of defense attorneys and a multitude of motions are among the factors that have set the case back.
Guy hired his most recent defense team in April of last year.
During a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court, the state’s prosecutor announced their readiness for a trial.
“The state wants a jury trial in this case and we want a setting as soon as possible,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns, on Thursday.
However, Guy’s lead defense attorney put the brakes on the idea because of motions that he has filed that are undecided, with more motions to come.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate to set a jury trial date just yet,” said Mike Ware. “We’ve already filed a motion to suppress and a motion to compel, and we have a number of other matters that we want the court to hear before we set a trial date.”
Burns indicated that he did not like the idea of more motions.
“There’s nothing this court hasn’t already decided,” he said. “Just because they’re new attorneys on the case doesn’t mean they get a second bite at the apple.”
Ware insisted that the motions deal with new issues to be resolved.
The next status hearing in Guy’s case will be on April 13.
