The owner of a Harker Heights car wash who was found guilty of seven misdemeanor charges after a jury trial this week told the Herald that he has no intention of paying the thousands of dollars in fines that he will owe.
“I’m going sit it out in jail; I need a vacation because I haven’t had one in 26 years,” said Phillip Sueoka, who spoke with the Herald on Wednesday. “I’m going to tell the judge that I didn’t get a fair trial because I wasn’t allowed to present my evidence and my rights were violated and to go ahead and take me to jail because I’m not paying anything.”
Sueoka gained notoriety for his one-man protest earlier this year when the City of Harker Heights cut off the water to the business following the unresolved city code violations.
A jury was selected on Monday in Bell County’s Court-at-Law No. 2, over which Judge John Mischtian presides. On Tuesday, after hearing evidence and testimony, the jury found Sueoka guilty of seven health and safety code violations, which are Class C misdemeanors.
He is facing thousands of dollars in fines and court costs when a judgment officially is handed down on Aug. 9.
Although Class C misdemeanors are not directly punished with jail time, a fine may paid by serving time in jail, usually at a rate of $100 per day. However, according to Bell County, the county’s jail does not house inmates who are paying fines to the City of Harker Heights on Class C misdemeanors.
“Whatever is done is handled through Harker Heights in those cases,” said Lt. Stacey McClinton with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, in an email on Thursday.
City fines
Every week for seven weeks from Aug. 24, 2020, through Oct. 5, 2020, the city cited Sueoka for failing to properly maintain the grit trap at his car wash on South Ann Boulevard in Harker Heights.
“The owner of the car wash affixed barricades over the grit trap drains, which bypassed the grit trap/oil separator and resulted in grit being washed and tracked off site by vehicles that visited the car wash,” said Heights City Manager David Mitchell, who answered the Herald’s questions via email on Wednesday. “Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) rules require functioning grit traps at certain facilities to include car washes.”
Mitchell said that the city attempted to resolve the issue with Sueoka “through voluntary compliance.”
“This case was unable to be resolved and therefore ended up going to court,” Mitchell said. “A jury unanimously found in favor of the City of Harker Heights on all seven counts concerned.”
According to the TCEQ, the environmental rules are in place because “grit-trap wastes may be contaminated with benzene, lead, oils and other automotive fluids.”
Mitchell echoed the seriousness of the situation.
“Our rules regarding grit traps are similar to a lot of other cities, and the overarching purpose is to keep our local creeks and lakes and ultimately the water supply safe and clean,” he said.
Sueoka told the Herald that he put up a “rail” around the grit trap because people were dumping materials illegally.
“I had to stop that from happening and I told (Heights) to take me to court if they had to,” he said. “Then, every couple of weeks in 2020, they were sending code violation notices with different dates, but I thought it was one violation and the court dates were being moved around because of COVID-19.”
After the seventh notice went by without a court appearance by Sueoka, the city notified him that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
“I got mad at the (justice of the peace) because he tried to violate my rights, but I ended up pleading no contest and the case was moved to county court,” Sueoka said. “It was postponed several times; then, when I finally had my day in court (on Tuesday), the judge refused a lot of my evidence so the jury only heard what the prosecutor had to say, which is that I was responsible for contaminating the whole City of Harker Heights. The jury threw the book at me.”
The one aspect on which both sides agreed is that the self-service car wash will not be opening anytime soon.
“The barricades on the grit traps have not been removed,” Mitchell said. “However, the city turned the water off to this facility until compliance on this matter is achieved.”
Sueoka said he will continue to protest near Harker Heights City Hall.
