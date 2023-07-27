carwash-1.jpg

Harker Heights business owner Phillip Sueoka protests at the intersection of Knight’s Way and Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights in March near Harker Heights City Hall. In a jury trial this week, Sueoka lost his battle against the Harker Heights government.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The owner of a Harker Heights car wash who was found guilty of seven misdemeanor charges after a jury trial this week told the Herald that he has no intention of paying the thousands of dollars in fines that he will owe.

“I’m going sit it out in jail; I need a vacation because I haven’t had one in 26 years,” said Phillip Sueoka, who spoke with the Herald on Wednesday. “I’m going to tell the judge that I didn’t get a fair trial because I wasn’t allowed to present my evidence and my rights were violated and to go ahead and take me to jail because I’m not paying anything.”

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

You're wasting your time and moola ATTEMPTING to fight BO$$E$.

....

You'll never obtain the JU$TICE you $eek.

...

Why?

...

They conduct their inquisition in their courts.

....

Report Add Reply

