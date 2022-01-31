Harker Heights detectives are asking the public to help identify a suspect wanted for multiple fraud incidents.
Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are asking the public for information on an individual seen on multiple surveillance cameras on Jan. 18.
“The individual was involved in a Fraud/Forgery/Credit Card Abuse incidents that occurred at Target and Walmart (2020 Heights Drive) on January 18, 2022 (ref case number 22HH001499),” a HHPD Facebook post said Friday.
In photos provided by HHPD, the person appears to be wearing black pants, a black jacket, and a black knit hat.
“If you have any information regarding the identify of this individual, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2,” police said.
