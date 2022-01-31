Suspect

The Harker Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this person.

 Herald | Courtesy

Harker Heights detectives are asking the public to help identify a suspect wanted for multiple fraud incidents.

Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are asking the public for information on an individual seen on multiple surveillance cameras on Jan. 18.

Suspect

The Harker Heights Police Department is seeking information about this person.

“The individual was involved in a Fraud/Forgery/Credit Card Abuse incidents that occurred at Target and Walmart (2020 Heights Drive) on January 18, 2022 (ref case number 22HH001499),” a HHPD Facebook post said Friday.

In photos provided by HHPD, the person appears to be wearing black pants, a black jacket, and a black knit hat.

Suspect

HHPD is asking the public for help in identifying this person.

“If you have any information regarding the identify of this individual, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2,” police said.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.