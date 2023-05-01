A Harker Heights man was arraigned on Monday by Precinct 4 Judge Gregory Johnson on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Frank Okeith Cash was detained by security on Sunday at Club Vybes in Harker Heights. Heights police were dispatched to the location and found Cash armed with a handgun.
