Heights man facing assault charge

A Harker Heights man is facing a felony criminal charge following a domestic violence incident in October.
Malik Raeshone Williams, 22, has been charged with one count of assault on a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation-strangulation/choking, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On Oct. 31, Harker Heights Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in response to a disturbance. At the scene a female victim said she and the suspect, Williams, had been in an argument that had escalated to Williams striking her in the face multiple times and placing his hands around her throat several times, impeding her ability to breathe. This resulted in pain which continued after Williams stopped the assault, and officers observed injuries on her face and neck consistent with the reported assault. Williams had left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival, according to the affidavit.
Williams’ bond has been set at $50,000.
In an unrelated incident, Jon Taylor, 39, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On June 18, Killeen Police Department officers responded to a location in the 900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in response to a reported burglary, where a caller had reported a subject pulling on random car doors in a parking lot.
Officers found a man fitting the description given sitting in a vehicle, who was identified as Taylor from his driver’s license and who tried to conceal himself with what appeared to be a blanket.
A criminal trespass letter was on file for the business and the owner had advised no one had permission to enter any of the vehicles there.
Taylor was placed under arrest, and a search of him located a baggie containing a green leafy substance, a glass pipe with burnt residue, and a silver container with a screw lid containing a smaller plastic bag with a crystal-like substance inside it.
The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine, and was submitted to the Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory, from where it also returned a positive result for methamphetamine in the amount of 0.25 grams.
Taylor’s bond has been set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.