A Harker Heights man was being held without bond in the Bell County Jail on Friday after a district court judge sentenced him to decades in prison for molesting two separate children in 2016 and 2017 in Killeen.
Vance Conway, 38, was arrested and booked into jail on Feb. 5, 2020, more than three years after the incidents occurred. He was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on July 8, 2020, on two separate second-degree felony charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
On Wednesday, in the 27th Judicial District Court, Conway pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt to 20 years in prison on one of the charges and 10 years in prison on the other charge. The sentences will run consecutively, not concurrently, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Killeen police began investigating Conway when a 10-year-old child reported an instance of molestation that had occurred in December of 2016.
“An investigation was conducted and (the victim) made separate consistent reports to a forensic interviewer and forensic nurse,” according to the arrest affidavit.
In a separate case, police said that, in January of 2017, Conway molested a child who was 7 years old.
The children’s mother told police that Conway was a family friend who had been in her home and alone with her children on multiple occasions, according to the affidavit.
A warrant for Conway’s arrest was issued on Feb. 4, 2020, on both cases.
