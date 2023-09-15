A Harker Heights man will be spending the next few years in prison after he was found guilty this week of exposing himself to a child in Killeen.
On Oct. 19, 2022, Justin Edward Bass, 31, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by exposure. His case was decided on Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court, when Judge Steve Duskie accepted Bass’s guilty plea and then sentenced him to four years in prison, according to Bell County court records.
Bass was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with no bond listed.
According to Killeen police, Bass knew exactly why he was being arrested last year. While being placed in custody on Sept. 1, 2022, for exposing himself to a child, Bass told officers, “I know,” according to an arrest affidavit.
That day, a woman called police to report the incident, which prompted the response from Killeen police.
The woman told detectives that Bass had come to her house on three separate occasions, including once when he was not invited.
On Sept. 1, 2022, Bass was near the front porch when he exposed himself in the presence of a 4-year-old girl, according to the affidavit.
“(The woman) advised she was standing in her kitchen when she could see Bass through the front door with his (genitals) exposed waiving it back and forth,” police said.
At the time, the child was in the house a short distance from Bass and could see his exposed body part.
