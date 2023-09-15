Justin Edward Bass

Justin Edward Bass

Editor's Note

This article contains graphic content.

A Harker Heights man will be spending the next few years in prison after he was found guilty this week of exposing himself to a child in Killeen.

On Oct. 19, 2022, Justin Edward Bass, 31, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by exposure. His case was decided on Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court, when Judge Steve Duskie accepted Bass’s guilty plea and then sentenced him to four years in prison, according to Bell County court records.

