A Harker Heights man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on multiple felony charges after police said he broke into businesses over the summer and stole nearly $4,000 in cash.
Margarito Rodriguez Jr., 35, was indicted on Wednesday on three separate charges of burglary of a building, a state jail felony. Two of the alleged incidents involved the same restaurant.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $225,000.
Two of the charges date back to June 19, when Heights police responded to a restaurant in the 300 block of Millers Crossing after a manager there reported a burglary.
The manager told police that when he arrived at work at 5:45 a.m., he found the back door pried open and unsecured, according to the arrest affidavit.
He said that he noticed the door to a dry-cleaning business next door also had been pried open.
At the restaurant, “officers observed pry marks on the dead bolt lock of the back door ... the register open and a safe ... was missing,” according to the affidavit. Surveillance video allegedly showed Rodriguez — who the managers said they recognized because he had been fired around three weeks prior to the burglary — making off with around $1,445 that was in the safe and cash register.
Police said that, based on the surveillance video, “it appeared the person entering the store was familiar with the layout of the building, placement of cameras and location of the cash register.”
On June 21, police recovered the stolen safe behind a dumpster at another Heights business, according to the affidavit.
Police also met with the owner of the dry-cleaning business that also seemed to have been breached on June 19. The owner told police that “someone had forced entry through the back door and approximately $300 in cash had been removed from the cash register,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The surveillance cameras at that business were not operational, but police identified Rodriguez as a suspect because the same tool appeared to have been used to pry open the doors and cash registers at both businesses, police said.
Police said that just over two weeks later, Rodriguez stole more money from the same restaurant on Millers Crossing.
On July 5, Heights police responded to the restaurant at around 6:40 a.m. in reference to someone breaking in and stealing more than $2,224 from the cash register and safe, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Officers observed pry marks on the back door entrance of the café ,,, the register and safe were open,” police said. “After viewing the surveillance video, (the manager) positively identified the burglar as Rodriguez Jr. On surveillance video, the suspect was observed to pry open the safe and to open the cash register and remove money.”
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
James L. Green, 50, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Ramona Cofield, 43, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Dakota A. Glover-Delagarza, 31, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Dale Lee Bowdle, 30, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Raymond Houston, 23, of Harker Heights, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Lexi C. Kukes, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Ryan M. Stevens, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Tango Jackson, 48, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jamar O. Wheeler, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Calvin W. Marshall, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Tinnaj J. Nelson, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 28 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Duncan G. Muriungi, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
James Lee Wolfe, 50, of Glenville, on a charge of attempted assault of a public servant.
Adrien Brown, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Deroeshea Delts, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Michael T. Johnson, 42, of Harker Heights, on one count of indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault of a child.
Monty D. Bryant, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.