A Harker Heights man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after police said he assaulted a woman in Killeen last year.

Terrell Lamont Christian, 32, was indicted Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $100,000, on the second-degree felony charge.

