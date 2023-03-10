A Harker Heights man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after police said he assaulted a woman in Killeen last year.
Terrell Lamont Christian, 32, was indicted Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $100,000, on the second-degree felony charge.
Killeen police on Dec. 21, 2022, were dispatched to a report of a violent domestic disturbance near the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
There, a woman told an officer that Christian had attacked her, according to an arrest affidavit.
“(The victim) advised that she and (Christian) had a verbal argument that turned physical with the suspect first punching her in the face, which caused pain and injury,” police said. “The suspect then put her in a rear chokehold using a great deal of force against her neck, causing her to have difficulty breathing. (Christian) then went to the kitchen to grab a knife and returned to her trying to stab her with the knife. During the assault, (Christian) threatened to kill (the woman).”
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
Other felony indictments in Bell County this week included:
Christa M. Wood, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Jarvis R. Tolbert, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Christopher G. Johnson, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Joshua Cadena, 44, of Temple, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Aaron D. Lutz, 53, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Jalen T. Clarke, 21, of Killeen, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Wesley P. Whitney, 35, of Georgetown, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Linnies L. Jackson, 51, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Gerald J. Farese, 67, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Jaiden R. Britt, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Lawrence E. McWashington Jr., 45, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Charlie W. Waldon, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Amber K. Morrison, 35, of Fort Hood, on a charge of fraudulent possession of identifying information.
Jadarius Wilkerson, 21, of Anderson, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Jayonn J. Moore, 23, of Killeen, on one count of aggravated robbery and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Peter E. Grubbs, 44, of Harker Heights, on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Matthew L. Hernandez, 24, of Killeen, on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Jimmy G. Diaz, 66, of Round Rock, on a charge of accident involving serious bodily injury.
