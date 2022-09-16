James Ray Sandel

James Ray Sandel 

A Harker Heights man was indicted this week on a felony charge after police said he used a machete to kill two dogs; however, the man told police that he was defending himself when the incident occurred earlier this year.

On Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury indicted James Ray Sandel on two counts of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, which is a third-degree felony in this case.

