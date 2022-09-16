A Harker Heights man was indicted this week on a felony charge after police said he used a machete to kill two dogs; however, the man told police that he was defending himself when the incident occurred earlier this year.
On Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury indicted James Ray Sandel on two counts of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, which is a third-degree felony in this case.
Sandel, 31, bonded out of the jail at the Harker Heights Police Department after posting a bond of $20,000, according to Bell County court records.
On March 18, Heights police were called to a residence in the 600 block of Citation Loop in reference to a dog bite. The caller, a family member of Sandel, told police that Sandel “had ‘defended’ himself against their two dogs (and) his hand was bitten when he tried to break up their fighting,” according to the arrest affidavit.
In the backyard of the residence, police observed one dog that was already dead and another that was left to die when Sandel’s family member took him to the hospital for treatment for the dog bite.
Both dogs, which were brown or tan Pitbull mixes, had deep laceration wounds that police could see. One of the dogs also had two broken front legs, with one leg nearly severed, which led to the animal being euthanized by animal control.
“When interviewed by detectives, Sandel said he was clearing trees, with a machete, at night,” according to the affidavit. “Sandel said the dogs started fighting...over a toy...and (Sandel) attempted to break them up.”
He told police that one of the dogs bit him on the hand, which prompted him to strike the dog in the neck with a machete, according to the affidavit. “Sandel said he knew (the dog) was dead. Sandel then said that he struck (the other dog) several times because she tried to bite his shirt.”
Detectives said that their investigation showed that after the alleged incident, an hour and a half passed, during which time neither Sandel nor the family member “attempted to provide care or medical attention for either (dog),” police said.
The wound to Sandel’s hand was one centimeter long and required three stitches, according to the affidavit.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Renard L. Pryor, 32, of Killeen, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Francisco S. Diaz Jr., 19, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Shaquille M. Strickland, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Gina M. Bailey, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Merrell L. Griswold, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Erika M. Zepeda, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Swavez Rowry Love, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Jamarcus O. Brown, 36, of Killeen, on charges of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jose M. Sanchez-Quinones, 27, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of indecency with a child by contact.
