A Harker Heights man was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury recently after Copperas Cove police said that the man was involved in a hit-and-run that led to the death of an infant last year.
Estevan Segura, 22, has been held in the Coryell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $360,000, since he was booked on Oct. 23, 2021.
He was indicted in January on a second-degree felony charge of accident involving death.
Cove police said that Segura was behind the wheel of a Ford Econoline van on Oct. 16, 2021, when he allegedly struck a Honda CRV being driven by a pregnant woman. A child also was in the woman’s vehicle.
“At approximately 9:13 p.m. on October 16, 2021, the Copperas Cove Police Department responded to the intersection of S. FM 116 and U.S. Highway 190 regarding a traffic collision, involving a Honda CRV and a Ford Econoline van,” police said in a news release on Oct. 18, 2021.
According to an initial investigation, the Econoline van was traveling south and the Honda CRV was traveling north when the vehicles collided in the intersection. Police said that the driver of the Econoline van failed to yield the right-of-way and turned into the intersection, striking the Honda.
Segura allegedly then fled the scene, while the driver of the Honda CRV was airlifted to a Temple hospital.
On the Copperas Cove Hot Topics Facebook page, the mother of the woman who went to the hospital said medical staff had to induce labor. Not long after being born, the infant died, the woman said in the Facebook post.
Another child was also in the Honda CRV at the time of the accident, and suffered minor bruising, according to the Facebook post.
In a previous news release, Cove police said the owner of the van did not authorize Segura to operate the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.