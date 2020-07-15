A Harker Heights man pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said he pointed a gun at a woman in 2018 because a baby shower was running late.
Raymond Allen Strange, 45, entered his plea during a remote hearing on Tuesday in the 27th Judicial District Court. A sentencing hearing will be set for a later date after a presentence investigation report is completed.
He was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.
Heights police on Oct. 21, 2018, responded to the 1800 block of McGinnis Court in reference to an armed subject. The investigation revealed a woman was having a baby shower at the residence and had previously made an agreement with Strange that the party would end by 7 p.m., according to the arrest affidavit.
When Strange returned shortly after 7:30 p.m. and the baby shower party was not over, the woman met him in a separate room from the party and apologized, police said.
Strange said that everyone had to leave, grabbed a handgun, loaded it and pointed it at the woman’s head, according to the affidavit.
