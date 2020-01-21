A Harker Heights man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a Bell County courtroom to having just over 5 ounces of marijuana after a traffic stop by a Department of Public Safety trooper in Killeen in 2018.
Sentencing for Jonathan Renard Wafford, 35, is set for March 3, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday.
On Jan. 26, 2018, a trooper patrolling the area of North 38th Street observed a defective brake lamp on a vehicle. Wafford was identified as the driver, according to the arrest affidavit.
Wafford told the trooper that he was being “set up” but admitted to having 5 ounces of “weed” in his vehicle, which police located in a bag on the front seat.
Wafford was listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday with a bond of $7,500 on the state jail felony charge.
