A Harker Heights man pleaded not guilty this week during his formal arraignment on a child sex felony charge after allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl last year.
Isaac Cabrera Jr., 37, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday with bonds totaling $48,000. He was booked into jail on Dec. 21, 2019, and charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
During the hearing on Tuesday, Judge Fancy Jezek explained that because the alleged victim was under the age of 17, the charge is a second-degree felony.
“The defense enters a plea of not guilty,” said Cabrera’s defense attorney, Zach Boyd.
The remote hearing using livestream technology lasted around a minute.
The next step in the case is for a pretrial hearing to be set.
A girl reported to Killeen police that she had sex with Cabrera on Feb. 16, 2019, when she was 14 years old, according to the arrest affidavit.
Cabrera was 36 years old at the time.
Police said the girl “made a consistent outcry at a forensic interview and during a medical examination.”
