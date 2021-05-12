During a formal arraignment hearing earlier this week, a Harker Heights man entered not-guilty pleas on three felony charges.
Police said James Lee Sales, 33, abducted and raped two women earlier this year in Harker Heights.
He was booked into jail on Feb. 22 and is being held on bonds totaling $300,000.
The arraignment hearing on Wednesday lasted around 15 minutes because the state’s prosecutor had to read aloud the three indictments, which include nine separate counts. After each one, Sales’s defense attorney entered not-guilty pleas for his client.
Sales is accused of abducting and then holding two women hostage by threatening them with a firearm, hitting them with torches and then shooting a firearm around them, which is what eventually drew police to the scene.
Police said that he sexually assaulted both women and threatened to sell them into sex trafficking.
Sales was indicted by a grand jury on May 5 on two first-degree felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault and a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
Heights police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Beeline Drive in reference to gunshots fired inside a residence.
Upon arrival, police gained entry to the residence and located two women who told officers they had been held “against their will by Sales for multiple days,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said the door to the residence was “screwed shut from the inside” and found entry bullet holes from inside the residence and exit holes on the outside of the residence.
“When interviewed by detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department, Sales admitted to firing the firearm, knowing that there were homes and buildings in the direction he fired in, and using one of the women as a shield,” according to the affidavit.
From 2005-2009, Sales had a series of misdemeanor convictions for marijuana possession and driving without a license. He has no felony convictions. The arrests occurred in Coryell County and Harker Heights, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal conviction records.
