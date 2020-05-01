The Bell County justice system is experiencing a trickle-down effect from the state prison system’s coronavirus mitigation efforts, leading to the release from the Bell County Jail of a Harker Heights man who was sentenced last year to a decade of deferred adjudication probation for two armed robberies.
Quinton Ford, 18, was booked into the Bell County Jail just over a year ago, on April 29, 2019. He was not listed in jail as of Friday morning after a Thursday afternoon hearing on a defense motion to modify the conditions of his deferred probation.
As part of his probation, Ford was supposed to be transferred from the Bell County Jail to an Intermediate Sanction Facility, or ISF, which is in-custody treatment that is part of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system.
“ISF is not taking inmates due to COVID-19,” said Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman. “As of (Wednesday) there is no date set for when they will resume taking inmates.”
TDCJ has entirely suspended the arrival of new offenders into the prison system from all county jails due to the virus, officials said.
“In total, there are 394 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,118 offenders who have tested positive,” according to TDCJ on April 30. At least four inmates have died from coronavirus.
“There are an additional 11 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results,” according to TDCJ.
Defense motion
Since being sentenced in December last year, Ford was held without bond on the two aggravated robbery charges and a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest or detention. He served 200 days on that charge.
Ford’s defense attorney, Jeffrey Linick, argued during a remote hearing on Thursday that because ISF is not accepting new inmates, his client is, in effect, being incarcerated indefinitely.
“They’re closed to additional inmates and they can’t give an estimate of a date to expect to reopen,” Linick said during the livestreamed hearing. “We think it would be proper to allow him to be released from custody until he can attend ISF. Some modifications are necessary because it’s now an indefinite detention, which raises some constitutional issues.”
Linick said that Ford would stay with a family member in Temple.
Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, Waldman and several court officials participated in the hearing.
LePak was not at first convinced.
“Isn’t it always technically indefinite when I tell people to wait in jail pending transfer to ISF or drug treatment?” he asked.
Linick said that because there is no date, even an approximate one, “he’ll be confined for an unknown period of time.”
Waldman said he understood the predicament, but he argued against the release because of the nature of the robberies.
“Ford did two aggravated robberies of women working at convenience stores at night, and he was working on committing a third one when police caught up with him,” he said. “He fled in a vehicle and then on foot and had to be Tased. I’m not in a position to agree to let him out pending ISF.”
LePak ultimately agreed to let Ford out of jail, with intensive supervision, but not without a stern warning.
“You are facing way bigger consequences than your friends for doing things that 18-year-olds sometimes do,” he said. “If you’re hanging out with old friends, going to the lake, smoking a little weed — your friends are facing a Class B misdemeanor but you’re facing five to 99 years.”
LePak said that ISF increases the probability of Ford’s success on probation.
“Do you have the skills, tools and personal strength to be successful without ISF?” the judge asked. “If you mess up, you go to big boy prison for a long period of time.”
Ford indicated that he understood the severity of his situation.
“My life is at stake,” he said. “If I mess up, I go to jail for the rest of my life.”
Linick said that his office was full of family members ready to help.
“They’re assuring me they’ll get him (to the probation office) on time,” he said.
Armed robberies
Ford was arrested and booked into jail on April 29, 2019, after Heights police said he and a juvenile male robbed two stores, each using knives to threaten two store clerks, according to the arrest affidavit.
The juvenile male, who was a few months younger than Ford, received one year of probation for the aggravated robberies, according to Linick last year during the sentencing hearing.
The first robbery took place just before midnight on April 28, 2019, at the Sam Food Mart in the 2300 block of Indian Trail, where Ford and the juvenile, their faces covered, were able to use a knife to corner the clerk and then steal the cash drawer and tobacco products.
About 10 minutes later, around 12:30 a.m. on April 29, Heights police said they responded to a second aggravated robbery at Cefco in the 900 block of Indian Trail, in which about $105 was stolen. The description of the two suspects matched those involved in the prior robbery.
Police said Ford and the juvenile took a cash register drawer worth $420, as well as $206 in cash and change, and cigars.
