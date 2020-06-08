A Harker Heights man was sentenced during a remote hearing on Monday to prison time for a 2016 armed assault after the judge ruled that he had violated the terms of his deferred adjudication probation.
After hearing testimony and arguments, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Ricky Nathaniel Washington, 27, to eight years in prison with credit for time served.
Washington received eight years of deferred adjudication probation in March of 2017 after he assaulted a woman and pointed a gun at her and an infant.
The case was heard in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Washington was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $28,500. He is facing misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest or detention and theft of property less than $750, according to jail records.
He was booked into jail on April 25.
The state on March 27, 2019, filed its motion to adjudicate probation, alleging that Washington had been in contact with the victim; that he did not participate in the required assessment, classification, and rehabilitation programs or obey the rules of community supervision; that he has completed three of 325 hours of community service; and that he was delinquent on seven different fees and costs, according to the state’s motion to adjudicate.
On Dec. 3, 2019, Washington entered a plea of true to the allegations in the state’s motion. He was set for sentencing but failed to appear, prompting a warrant to be issued for his arrest, according to court discussions during the livestreamed hearing on Monday.
Two Harker Heights police officers testified during the hearing about an incident on April 24, when Washington fled from officers despite their commands to stop and was found to have a handgun in his backpack.
“We’re asking the court to keep him on probation and give him an opportunity to keep a felony offense off his record,” said defense attorney Mike White.
The prosecutor asked for prison time because of the seriousness of the original charge.
“He was given deferred despite pointing a gun at a woman while she was holding a child,” said Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane. “Then he fails to appear for sentencing and when he’s found months later, he has a gun. He’s flagrantly thrown away every chance. He’s violent against women. I’m asking for as much time as your willing to give because he’s a danger to society and he’ll never complete a probation.”
2016 felony armed assault charge
On Sept. 12, 2016, Heights police responded to apartments in the 200 block of Dale Earnhardt Road. They met with a woman who said that an argument between her and Washington turned into an assault, according to the arrest affidavit.
She said that he threw her around the living room and then pinned her to a door and started choking her around her neck.
The woman was able to get free and went to check on her infant, but he followed her into the bedroom, pushed her onto the bed and choked her again. “Washington then took the child … into his arms and began walking around with her, threatening to kill himself and (the child),” according to the affidavit.
She told police that he forced her to sit on the sofa and pulled out a black handgun, put a round in the chamber and put it to her face. He demanded her phone passcode. When he walked toward the kitchen, the woman ran out of the door with the child and flagged down a passerby who called police.
Police caught up with Washington at a fast-food restaurant after he called the victim and told her he was going to kill himself at the restaurant. He told police he “accidentally” choked her and not for long, and denied pointing a gun at the woman.
Washington also has convictions in Tarrant County: resisting arrest, search or transport, a Class A misdemeanor, in 2011; assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; and aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, in 2012. He was sentenced to nine months in county jail on the robbery charge.
