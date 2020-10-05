A Harker Heights man was sentenced last week to a term of deferred adjudication probation after police said he pointed a gun at a woman in 2018 because a baby shower was running late.
Raymond Allen Strange, 45, of Heights, pleaded guilty on July 14 to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
On Thursday, Judge John Gauntt followed a plea agreement and sentenced Strange to 7 years of deferred adjudication probation and treatment through the Veteran’s Court.
The case was heard remotely in the 27th Judicial District Court.
As part of the conditions of his probation, Gauntt ordered that Strange pay $720 to the victim. Strange’s defense attorney, Kyle Watkins, asked the judge to remove the restitution but the state’s prosecutor argued that it was necessary.
“The victim said that she suffered emotional distress and had to quit school and move,” said Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane.
Heights police on Oct. 21, 2018, responded to the 1800 block of McGinnis Court in reference to an armed subject.
The investigation revealed a woman was having a baby shower at the residence and had previously made an agreement with Strange that the party would end by 7 p.m., according to the arrest affidavit.
When Strange returned shortly after 7:30 p.m. and the baby shower party was not over, the woman met him in a separate room from the party and apologized, police said.
Strange said that everyone had to leave, grabbed a handgun, loaded it and pointed it at the woman’s head, according to the affidavit.
