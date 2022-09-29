A Bell County district court judge sentenced a Harker Heights man to 45 years in prison for a dangerous high-speed car chase that occurred last year in Killeen.
After a two-day trial this week, a jury on Tuesday found Travis Jarella Foy, 52, to be guilty of a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
On Wednesday, during a sentencing hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Foy on that charge and two unrelated felonies. At the same hearing, Foy pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and a second-degree felony charge of robbery, according to Bell County court records.
LePak then sentenced Foy to 20 years in prison on each of the robbery charges. The sentences all will run concurrently, court records show.
Foy was being held without bond on the three felony charges on Thursday.
In the first robbery incident, Foy used a knife to threaten a man and to steal his vehicle at a gas station in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road on Oct. 25, 2020. Police said the man was injured when his foot dragged the pavement as he tried to stop Foy from driving off.
In another incident, on June 11, 2021, Foy beat and injured a woman during a robbery at a game room in the 1300 block of Rancier Avenue.
