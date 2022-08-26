Andre Lovell Stewart

A Harker Heights man who shot and killed a 36-year-old church minister in 2019 was sentenced earlier this week to decades behind bars.

On Thursday, Andre Lovell Stewart, 22, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of murder and then was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak to 20 years in prison, according to Bell County court records.

This is the scene where 36-year-old Simeon Onesimus Shaw was shot in the 1800 block of Mulford Street in early October 2019. Andre Lovell Stewart, 19, was charged with murder in connection of Shaw’s death.
Simeon Shaw, 36
