This is the scene where 36-year-old Simeon Onesimus Shaw was shot in the 1800 block of Mulford Street in early October 2019. Andre Lovell Stewart, 19, was charged with murder in connection of Shaw’s death.
A Harker Heights man who shot and killed a 36-year-old church minister in 2019 was sentenced earlier this week to decades behind bars.
On Thursday, Andre Lovell Stewart, 22, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of murder and then was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak to 20 years in prison, according to Bell County court records.
A jury trial had been set in Stewart’s case for next week in the 264th Judicial District Court, but was canceled when he pleaded guilty.
Stewart was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail on Nov. 2, 2019, less than a month after he killed Simeon Shaw.
The case dates back to the night of Oct. 4, 2019, when Killeen police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
A witness told police Stewart was looking repeatedly for Shaw on the day of the shooting and threatened “there would be issues if Shaw did not pay (him) $20,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The witness told police that they saw Stewart “get a gun and leave the apartment.”
Shortly afterward, a gunshot was heard and “a man (was seen) running away from (Shaw’s) residence.”
Responding officers found Shaw and performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood, where he died.
Shaw left behind his wife and five children. He was the music minister at The Rivers of Living Water Church in Killeen. Shaw’s father told the Herald previously that his son trained youth to play instruments such as drums and keyboards. He was also instrumental in supporting other area churches.
