Heights man sentenced to prison time for 2014 robbery, 2011 burglary

After being given two chances to complete deferred adjudication probations on separate felony charges, a Harker Heights man was sentenced to prison time after being arrested a third time.
During a remote court hearing on Friday, Aaron Juwan Nolan, 26, entered a guilty plea on three charges: a state jail felony charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying items from 2019, a robbery charge from 2014 and a burglary of a habitation charge from 2011, both of which are second-degree felonies.
Following a plea bargain in the case, Judge Paul LePak then sentenced Nolan to 12 months in jail on the 2019 charge and five years in prison on the two second-degree felony charges, with credit for time served.
The 2019 felony charge led to the state filing a motion to revoke Nolan’s deferred adjudication probations on the 2011 and 2014 charges. He had been given six years of deferred probation on the burglary charge in 2011 and, a few years later in 2015, ten years of deferred probation on the robbery charge, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal conviction records.
“Prior convictions add up,” LePak said. “You have five felony convictions now. So just be careful that you don’t find yourself back in that chair; it’s not a good place to be.”
Nolan was being held in the Bell County Jail without bond on Sunday.
Nolan was 20 years old on Nov. 14, 2014, when he and two other men beat and robbed a man in Killeen at the intersection of Alta Vista Drive and Wheeler Avenue.
The victim told police he’d been flying a remote control helicopter. He crashed the helicopter and was retrieving it when he saw a car run a stop sign, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim yelled at the car because the stop sign was in a school zone. Police said that the car pulled over and several people got out and began to beat him. The assailants also took the victim’s helicopter and cellphone, according to the affidavit.
Police later pulled over a vehicle and detained its occupants. The victim identified Nolan as one of the men who had robbed him.
