A Bell County judge has sentenced a Harker Heights man to prison time after the man set a woman’s belongings on fire in 2018.
Lewis Charles Hall Jr., 44, “received a sentence of 6 years in prison on the arson charge,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Friday.
Hall was listed in the Bell County Jail on Saturday with no bond on the second-degree felony charge.
He entered a no contest plea in October last year in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Harker Heights police on June 24, 2018, responded to a call about a disturbance at a residence. Upon arrival, police met with fire units that also had been dispatched to the scene and “observed smoke and flames coming from the back yard of the residence,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Hall admitted to starting the fire.
The victim said that she had seen Hall dousing the trailer full of household items with gasoline and setting it on fire. Police said the fire also damaged a fence and utility pole.
Police arrested Hall on June 28, 2018.
“He confessed that he was furious with (the victim) and set his trailer full of her property on fire,” the affidavit stated.
Hall has a record of criminal convictions in Texas dating back to 1993, all Harker Heights Police Department arrests, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety database of criminal convictions.
He also is listed on the sex offender registry after he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of child after assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 1993.
Hall was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation for that first-degree felony charge. In 2005, he returned to court on that same charge and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Hall has felony convictions for assault of a public servant and burglary of a habitation.
His misdemeanor convictions include three assault causing bodily injury charges, criminal mischief and criminal trespass, DPS records showed.
