Robert Alan Fischman Jr.

Robert Alan Fischman Jr.

 Courtesy Photo

A Bell County district court judge sentenced a Harker Heights man to prison time after the man was caught with stolen firearms twice in 2020,

In the 426th Judicial District Court on Monday, Robert Alan Fischman Jr., who was on probation for another felony conviction, was sentenced by Judge Steve Duskie to two years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Duskie also revoked Fischman’s probation on a prior felony conviction for burglary. In that case, Fischman, 27, was sentenced to a term of six years in prison, to be served concurrently with the other two sentences.

