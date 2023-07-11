A Bell County district court judge sentenced a Harker Heights man to prison time after the man was caught with stolen firearms twice in 2020,
In the 426th Judicial District Court on Monday, Robert Alan Fischman Jr., who was on probation for another felony conviction, was sentenced by Judge Steve Duskie to two years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Duskie also revoked Fischman’s probation on a prior felony conviction for burglary. In that case, Fischman, 27, was sentenced to a term of six years in prison, to be served concurrently with the other two sentences.
On July 11, 2022, Fischman pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony firearms charges and to a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation, according to Bell County court records.
According to an arrest affidavit, Fischman took a weapon and a phone from a female friend without permission on July 14, 2020, and the woman reported it to the Harker Heights Police Department.
The weapon was a 9-mm XD Series handgun, police said.
On July 15, 2020, officers went to a shots-fired call and found a vehicle with bullet holes in it. The passenger of the vehicle was the same woman police had spoken to before.
Officers noticed that the appearance of some of the bullet holes indicated the shots were fired from inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Fischman was not at the scene, but Heights police later arrested him on Aug. 12, 2020, when they executed an arrest warrant. At that point, police found Fischman in possession of a second firearm, which led to a second charge, according to HHPD in a news release on Aug. 17, 2020.
Fischman was not allowed to have firearms because of a prior felony conviction.
Back in 2014, Fischman was one of three 18-year-olds who were connected to a home burglary after being caught trying to pawn stolen goods. On Aug. 5, 2014, Killeen police intercepted Fischman and the other suspects outside a pawn shop in the city. Inside a car occupied by two of the suspects, police found a laptop and other property reported stolen in an earlier residential burglary. Inside the store, police recovered pawned video games and an X-Box controller, which also were reported missing in the same burglary, police said at the time.
Fischman told police he was the one driving while the other suspects “hit licks” — a slang term for burglary — and then took them to the pawn shop.
Fischman was sentenced on July 9, 2015, to a term of seven years of deferred adjudication probation on that charge. The sentence was later extended another three years after probation violations. On June 21, 2018, after Fischman was arrested multiple times from 2017 to 2018, a judge sentenced him to eight years of probation, which included “shock probation” at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.
